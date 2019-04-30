Game of Thrones Fans Are Obsessed With Where the Night King Gets His Nails Done

Game of Thrones‘ big Battle of Winterfell episode had many pivotal moments that yielded all kinds of reactions from fans – but one of the biggest fan obsessions might actually surprise you! IT turns out that aside from being able to withstand dragon fire and raise the dead, The Night King has another special power: fashion icon!

As strange as it may seem, there are quite a few Game of Thrones viewers who are obsessed with the Night King’s nails. Director Miguel Sapochnik included quite a few shots of The Night King’s manicure job in “The Long Night”, and those images have sparked a lot of buzz within the social media fashion community.

See for yourself:

Dem Nails Tho…

Did you see the night king’s nails? I ain’t know he had a full set…#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/AN2uejVmG7 — Niffy Nowhere (@NiffyNowhere) April 29, 2019

Jokes about the quality (or not) of the Night King’s nail tips is pretty much the most common shot that people took.

The Almond Factor

The Night King gets his nails almond shaped #DemThrones — Stephanie with a Y (@Ste_Phan_Tay) April 29, 2019

Somehow, one of the most horrific and tense episodes of Game of Thrones has morphed into a running commentary on almond nails?

Coachella is Coming

The Night King is very up on the almond jelly nail trend. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/iaILy0oKMl — you do nothing, jon snow. (@ziibiing) April 29, 2019

On one side, the Coachella crowd is seriously loving the fact that the Night King is up on the Almond nail trend.

The Shhhhhhhade…

Of course, the Night King has nasty nails. #itsagiven — LMDavis (@LMDavisWrites) April 29, 2019

On the other side, some are clearly *not* in favor of the look.

Manicured Confidence

This one is just great commentary that turns the Night King’s fashion into comedic gold.

Dead Trashy

Why does the night king have the same nails as some white trash bitch who would fight you in a Burger King parking lot #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/E4RPMTdFMg — Emma Keane (@eckeane) April 29, 2019

This may be the most important question about the Night King that’s ever been asked. ? ?

She Is the One

Worst part of #GOT is realizing I have the same nails as the Night King — Kurracycline (@kerrabear3) April 29, 2019

Considering the tweet above, this is not a good look. Literally.

Game of Thrones final episodes are airing on HBO Sundays at 9/8c.

