Game of Thrones Showrunners Reveal the One Change They'd Make to the Series

The showrunners of Game of Thrones reveal one thing they wish they could go back and change about the series.

The showrunners of Game of Thrones are now as infamous for how they crash-landed the plane in the Finale Season as they are famous for making the show a worldwide phenomenon. In a new interview, David Benioff and Dan Weiss address any regrets they may or may not have about their handeling to Game of Thrones. It's a timely question: the pair are about to launch Netflix's new high-anticipated adaptation of 3 Body Problem.

No one would ever guess it, but Benioff and Weiss are at peace with how the series played out – there is just one character they felt like they didn't give enough attention to: Mord.

"One thing I know I wish we could have done is there's the character Mord the Jailer," Benioff told THR.

"It was a mistake not bringing Mord the Jailer back into it," Weiss added. "We always talked about doing it."

"And we had the scene for it," Benioff said. "There's a scene set in a tavern ..."

"Was it Brienne or The Hound?" Weiss asked, before adding, "But we realized too late that Mord could have owned the tavern. We could have had that actor in the background acting exactly the way he did as a jailer, except now as a small business owner. It was just such an obvious, no-brainer, day-after idea."

Who Is Mord In Game of Thrones?

(Photo: HBO)

Mord was a jailer (or "turnkey") who worked in the dungeons of the Eyrie. When Tyrion Lannister is taken prisoner by Catelyn Stark in the Riverlands, she takes him to the Eyrie and her sister, Lysa Tully. Tyrion is kept in the dreaded Sky Cells of the Eyrie (i.e., cave-like jail cells carved out of a cliffside at dizzying heights). Mord is there to introduce Tyrion to the Sky Cell system of jailing, and to beat the dwarfish Lannister when he speaks. Mord's brief arc in GoT comes to an end when Tyrion successfully negotiates with him for an audience with Lysa – an audience which leads to a trial by combat, and Tyrion's freedom. Since a Lannister always pays his debts, Mord was tossed an entire bag of gold coins as his bribe.

As random as Benioff and Weiss's comments about Mord are, they also make sense for showrunners who were probably obsessed with keeping every character arc of the Game of Thrones world (and history) in mind, for years. The Eyrie would come back around to be a pivotal location in later seasons of the show, when Littlefinger murdered Lysa and became the new Lord of the Vale of Arryn, and brought Sansa Stark there to be under his wing. Mord never appeared again in any of the Eyrie scenes during the latter seasons of GoT, which would indeed suggest the jailer bought his way into a whole new life.

That's all to say: a scene of Mord even in the background of some tavern he owned would've been a great little Easter egg – especially if the place he owned played some other pivotal or Karmically-aligned role in the story arc of Tyrion or some other character.

Game of Thrones and its prequel series House of the Dragon can be streamed on Max.