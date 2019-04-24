‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Series Dead in Development at HBO

It’s been no secret that HBO has been trying to expand its Game of Thrones franchise now that the main series is ending – but today fans are getting the unfortunate news that one planned Game of Thrones spinoff is dead in the water over at HBO. That series was to be conceived by current Game of Thrones co-executive producer and writer Bryan Cogman, who has produced pivotal episodes of the series like season 3’s “Kissed By Fire” (where Jon Snow finally got with Ygritte), and this final season’s “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”, which serves as a solemn lead-in to this week’s epic (and bloody) “Battle of Winterfell” episode.

In a statement to THR , Cogman confirmed that not only is his planned spinoff now dead, but his involvement in the world of Westeros has also ended for good:

“I’m definitely leaving. I was developing one of the successor shows with George. George has worked with a bunch of the writers, including Jane, whose show is being done [as a pilot]. My prequel show is not happening and will not happen. HBO decided to go a different way. I’m working with Amazon now and helping them out with their shows. So, it is a goodbye. I am done with Westeros. It’s wonderfully bittersweet… That’s one of the reasons why this episode was so important to me. It was a goodbye and a love letter to these characters and to this cast.”

Just to be clear: this Game of Thrones prequel that Cogman is referring to is different than the already-confirmed other spinoff series that’s in active production over at HBO. That series (tentatively being referred to as “The Long Night”) is prequel series that will be set ages before the current series, and is being developed by Jane Goldman (X-Men, Kingsman, Kick-Ass). That show has been casting for some time, and will feature leads Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse, along with the likes of Miranda Richardson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Toby Regbo, Georgie Henley , Alex Sharp, Naomi Ackie and more.

That early logline for that prequel series states that it is set, “thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It chronicles the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.“

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST. No word yet on when “The Long Night” prequel series will air.

