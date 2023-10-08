Garbage Pail Kids: David Gordon Green Confirms He's Still Developing Animated Series

Development on Max's Garbage Pail Kids series is still underway with Halloween helmer David Gordon Green recently confirming he and frequent collaborator Danny McBridge are still working on the series. Outside of the fact it's still in development, Green didn't reveal anything else about the show.

"Right now, McBride and I are trying to do an animated series on the Garbage Pail Kids, if you ever had those cards, so we're working on that and we've got some pretty cool ways we can make a naughty animated show, we'll see if they'll have us on that one," Gordon said on the latest episode of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "I used that as an example of pulling something out of IP but making it personal, making what appeals to me about it. Not necessarily just engineering it for everyone in the world."

Based on the popular 1980s Topps collectible cards featuring grotesque characters, a Garbage Pail Kids series was first announced for HBO Max in 2021. As an animated show, nothing else has been unveiled other than Green and McBride's involvement. Solar Opposites producer Josh Bycel is also expected to be involved in the series. It's the second time the property has been adapted to screen, with a 1987 film often finding itself as one of the worst-reviewed movies ever released.

Though not as popular as it once was, the Garbage Pail Kids line continues to live on with annual releases. Earlier this year, Kevin Smith unveiled a partnership for a line of Garbage Pail Kids x View Askew crossover cards.

It's also the latest IP Green has gotten his hands on, with the director helming reboots of both the Halloween and The Exorcist franchises. In fact, The Exorcist: Believer may lead the director to even more films set in the possession franchise.

"Well, it's fun. We had a road map that thought, 'You know, if the world will embrace what we're making here, then we'll keep it going,'" Green previously told ComicBook.com. "So we have a nice road map, and then once we got into production, the movie took on a life of its own, and we took some detours on that road. But I'm excited that if this movie is well received and we can keep them cranking, we got some new avenues to explore."

The Exorcist: Believer is now in theaters.