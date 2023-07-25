The Exorcist: Believer Director Details Status of Ellen Burstyn's Character and Incorporating Sequels

Nearly 50 years after audiences first saw Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil in the original The Exorcist, fans got our first look at the character in today's trailer for The Exorcist: Believer. Like some other horror franchises, the overall mythology of the series has gotten a bit messy over the decades, though director David Gordon Green recently explained what Chris has been up to since we first met her and the impact that first possession of her daughter had on her. Additionally, Green explained how he largely avoided elements from films outside of the original, largely due to not being quite as familiar with them. The Exorcist: Believer lands in theaters on October 13th.

"Her character ended up becoming fascinated by exorcism and studying the rites and rituals of possession throughout culture," Green shared with Entertainment Weekly. "[She] became a bit of an expert. Not an exorcist herself, but renowned for the books that she's written."

Linda Blair played the possessed daughter in the original movie, with The Exorcist II: Heretic exploring what happened to Regan MacNeil in the wake of that trauma. Green confirmed that Blair did come to the sequel's set to serve as a consultant, but avoided confirming whether or not she reprises her role in the movie, though admitted Believer "alludes to her character in a number of ways."

"We were lucky and had Linda as a technical advisor," Green expressed. "She helped us bring excellent performances out of young actresses. It was really valuable having a relationship with her and being able to get her as a part of this conversation."

The Exorcist went on to inspire follow-up films, a prequel (which was released in two different versions), and two seasons of a TV series. The filmmaker's approach to Believer sounds as though it mirrors his approach to his Halloween trilogy, in which he focuses solely on the events of the original installment yet is aware of the love for other entries.

"To be honest, I'm not avoiding any of them, but I don't know them very well," the filmmaker explained of the sequels. "I've seen all of them. I've seen Exorcist III more than any of them. I know that one very well. Say what you will about Exorcist II, but it ain't shy. It is a fearless epic of ideas, but [we're] not necessarily following a character from Exorcist: The Beginning. We're not looking into that. It's not that type of a franchise that needs to check boxes, but I've got two more movies, so maybe I'll find some threads to unravel from one of those."

