Gene Luen Yang’s American Born Chinese to Begin Filming Disney+ Series in 2022 With Shang-Chi Director

Earlier this year, a whole new audience experienced the work of Destin Daniel Cretton, when Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its debut in theaters. One of Cretton’s next projects is set to be an adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s beloved graphic novel American Born Chinese — and now, we might have a bit of an indication of when the project will begin filming. According to a new report from Murphy’s Multiverse, the live-action Disney+ series is poised to start production in mid-February of 2022. Production will occur in Los Angeles, and continue through June.

American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an average teenager juggling his high school social life with his immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods. The show is a genre-hopping action-comedy that explores issues of identity, culture, and family.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan and thrilled that Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a press release when the series was greenlit. “The team are visionaries in bringing character-driven adventures to life, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience this fantastically memorable and imaginative adaptation of the graphic novel. This is a great universal story that moves between worlds and explores the impact of culture, identity, and acceptance through the lens of adolescence.”

“Gene Luen Yang’s book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers,” co-writer Kelvin Yu added. “Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It’s all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of.”

“Reading Kelvin’s riveting adaptation of Gene’s incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page,” Cretton echoed. “I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we’ve experienced on TV, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re cooking up.”

“I feel so lucky to be working with this team,” Yang revealed. “Melvin Mar is a man with a vision, and I’m deeply grateful that he took this project under his wing. Kelvin Yu is a phenomenal talent. His script brings to television everything I wanted to get across in my book. And Destin Cretton… who in America isn’t a fan of Destin Cretton right now? I can’t wait for him to bring his signature blend of action and heart to the show. When I was in high school, I was such a big Disney fan that I had at least one Mickey Mouse item on me at all times: a wallet, a watch, a belt buckle, a t-shirt, something. Being a part of Disney+ is a dream come true.”

