George Clooney Is All Smiles on Set of Hulu Series ‘Catch-22’ After Scooter Crash

After a scary scooter crash that sent him to the hospital this past month, George Clooney was spotted looking happy and healthy while on the Italian set of his upcoming Hulu series, Catch-22.

With a casual polo shirt and lace-up sneakers, the 57-year-old was seen sporting smiles and “walking well,” according to sources at PEOPLE, while filming his limited series in Sutri, Italy — a small and picturesque village outside room best known for its ancient city walls and Roman amphitheater.

While he looks well now, it was a close call for the new dad. On July 10, Clooney was rushed to a hospital in Olbia, Sardinia after his scooter slammed head-on into a car that surveillance footage shows turned into his lane. The shocking video shows the father of two and Oscar winner launched into the air after his scooter hits the car, and landing in a daze on the road beside the vehicle.

It was reported by authorities that the car that hit Clooney did “not respect the right of way,” cutting across his path and hitting him. The actor, who had been en route to the Italian island’s set in Sardinia, was wearing a helmet, which reportedly cracked on impact at the time of the accident.

Clooney was shortly after taken to the hospital via ambulance after complaining of “a slight trauma to the pelvis and bruises to one leg and an arm,” Italian newspaper, La Nuova reports. He also reportedly underwent an MRI, but was released from the hospital the same day.

A source goes on to tell PEOPLE that they have wrapped up filming in the Sardinia portion and are “on schedule” despite the incident.

With Clooney clearly on the mend, the six-part limited series based on Joseph Heller’s classic novel will make its way to Hulu in a timely manner.

The World War II period piece will focus on Capt. John Yossarian (Christopher Abbott), a US Air Force bombardier furious over bureaucratic rule known as Catch-22, who, along with his squad, attempts to maintain sanity while fulfilling service requirements in hopes to return home.

This is not the only project coming from Clooney this year though. The multitalented star, director and producer is also heading to Netflix with a new series chronicling the Watergate scandal.

Partnering with Bridge of Spies writer Matt Charman and Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov, Watergate will be an eight-part limited series that is expected to explore the key characters involved in the political conspiracy.

Deadline reports Clooney’s publicist confirmed the series, which will have each episode focus on an individual surrounding the ’70s scandal, stylized after the famous Japanese period drama Rashomon, which will outline the same event with contradictory interpretations by different individuals involved.

