Ghostbusters Easter Egg Spotted In Loki Episode 5

This week's episode of Loki was chock full of cool Easter Eggs, including a look at Mjolnir and even Throgg (my personal fave), but those Easter Eggs weren't just from the Marvel side of things. There also happened to be a fun Easter Egg from another beloved franchise, and that would be Ghostbusters. The Easter Egg comes in the form of a Hi-C Ecto Cooler, and while it is a very quick cameo, the fact that it's in there at all deserves some praise, and you've also gotta love that Kid Loki is the one who has it. You can check out the moment for yourself in the image below.

The scene comes after our Loki has been rescued by the other Loki variants, who lead him to their bunker underground. Their hideout has an especially Loki vibe, complete with a throne, as well as some general furniture and other adornments they've collected over the years. At one point they are having a conversation about Lokis being born to lose, with the older Loki saying Loki is the "God of outcasts."

Our Loki is distraught by this naturally, but the younger Loki is in agreement and lifts his drink in a cheers motion. That drink is a Hi-C Ecto Cooler, which you can easily identify thanks to that green and orange box and Slimer on the cover.

For those who don't remember, the Ecto Cooler was created by Hi-C after Ghostbusters fever took over the world thanks to the box office success of the original Ghostbusters movie and The Real Ghostbusters cartoon series. During that time it was hard to not find something with Slimer on the front of it, and though he was removed from the packaging in the '90s, he is most synonomos with the product.

The Ecto Cooler was actually discontinued in 2001 but made a brief comeback when Sony released the 2016 Ghostbusters movie. That was also discontinued, but you can still find Ecto Coolers on eBay if you really want to add one to the collection. Granted, it's going to cost you a pretty penny, as a sealed juice box is listed for $1000 currently, but hey, can you really put a price on the Hi-C Ecto Cooler goodness? I mean, I guess you can, because $1000, but to some it is truly priceless.

Loki is currently streaming on Disney+.