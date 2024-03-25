Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Showrunner Teases the "Female Rage" of Prime Video Series

Reports of a new adaptation of Steig Larsson's "Millennium Trilogy," which consists of the books The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest, date back to 2020, with one of the most significant updates coming late last year when The Killing's Veena Sud was announced as being the showrunner of the project for Prime Video. While speaking about the project recently, Sud denied offering many details on the project, though did confirm that she would honor the intense subject matter explored in those novels as opposed to offering any attempt to tone down all of the controversial themes those stories explored.

"I have a classic television show coming out for Amazon, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, another angry woman out to get the bad guys and the monsters. So, I'm really excited about that, bringing it to television after 15-20 years," Sud shared with Screen Rant. "It's been kind of in the stratosphere, and there's so much to talk about today that was relevant back then -- when Stieg Larsson first published the books, the trilogy -- about female rage, about abuse, about the emergence of racism, white nationalism. All of the things, 20 years later, here we are, it's super relevant today. So far, just pursuing kind of outlier women has always been the thing I love, so I'm really excited about that."

She added, "Well, it's a little bit under wraps right now, so I can't reveal too much other than to say, 'Welcome to female rage.' It's strong, it's powerful, and it's going to take some sh-t down in the next few years. So, I'm excited that we get to see, again, a new version of a woman who just refuses to follow the rules."

The stories were first brought to life in a Swedish trilogy of films starring Noomi Rapace in 2009, which served as her breakout role, with 2011 seeing an English-language adaptation of the material from David Fincher and starring Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander. While the movie earned critical acclaim and a number of Oscar nominations, the intensity of the subject matter and somewhat underwhelming financial reception (despite taking in $239.3 million worldwide) prevented any sequels with Fincher or Mara from being developed.

In 2018, Claire Foy stepped into the role of Lisbeth Salander for the movie The Girl in the Spider's Web, an adaptation of the fourth entry in the book series, a novel written by David Lagercrantz. This adaptation fell short of both critical and commercial expectations, cementing the end of the series' cinematic legacy and potentially igniting the pivot towards TV.

