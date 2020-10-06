GLOW Stars React to the Series Being Cancelled by Netflix

Monday afternoon, Netflix decided to pull the plug on GLOW, attributing the show's wrestling nature as something increasingly difficult to filim amidst a growing pandemic.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

As such, fans were quick to take to social media, furious at the streamer for canceling the show ahead of what was to be its fourth and final season. Since the news has been circulating for a few hours by now, those involved in the show have started to break their silence, and you can see what they're saying below.