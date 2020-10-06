GLOW Stars React to the Series Being Cancelled by Netflix
Monday afternoon, Netflix decided to pull the plug on GLOW, attributing the show's wrestling nature as something increasingly difficult to filim amidst a growing pandemic.
“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”
As such, fans were quick to take to social media, furious at the streamer for canceling the show ahead of what was to be its fourth and final season. Since the news has been circulating for a few hours by now, those involved in the show have started to break their silence, and you can see what they're saying below.
Britt Baron
My heart. pic.twitter.com/JCaQwTpfC3— Britt Baron (@brittbaron) October 5, 2020
Shakira Barrera
Thank you for changing my life Liz. https://t.co/ochd0m7LSw— Shakira Barrera (@Shakirax3) October 5, 2020
Alison Brie
Going to miss this... Forever grateful to my GLOW family for changing my life forever. ❤️ #glownetflix
Rebekka Johnson
WEAR A MASK! 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/nqTE7Rcirz— rebekka johnson (@HelloRebekka) October 5, 2020
Marc Maron
No more GLOW. Sorry. Stinks.— marc maron (@marcmaron) October 5, 2020
Rich Sommer
So glad to have been a tiny part of this show.
I will play Betty Gilpin’s husband or ex-husband or mail carrier or anything, anytime anyone ever asks me to. She’s one of my favorite scene partners of all time, and I was beyond lucky to get to stand toe-to-toe with her. https://t.co/RgoPjZRJU0— Rich Sommer (@richsommer) October 5, 2020
Kimmy Gatewood
devastated. #saveglow https://t.co/4eOhFlmTrG— Kimmy Gatewood (@kimmygatewood) October 6, 2020
The first three seasons of GLOW are now streaming on Netflix.