GLOW Fans Furious Over Netflix Cancelling Show's Final Season

After renewing GLOW for a fourth season, Netflix is sending the beloved series to the chopping block after all. At the time, the streamer said the fourth season would be the final season of the show. Now, the series has officially run its course at the streamer as Netflix as decided to cancel the series due to complications surrounding COVID-related production shutdowns. As one might expect, fans are particularly angry with Netflix, especially after the third season ended on a cliffhanger, much like the other dozens of shows from the provided that have ended similarly.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” GLOW creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch told Deadline in a statement on Monday. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying.