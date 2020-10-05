Netflix Cancels GLOW, Reverses Season 4 Renewal Decision

✖

While there was supposed to be a fourth season of GLOW on the way at Netflix, the streaming service has altered course and changed its decision amid the coroanvirus pandemic. Due to the production shutdown caused by COVID-19, Netflix is officially cancelling GLOW after three seasons. This is certainly difficult news to both fans of the show and those who worked on it, as there was an ending in sight with the upcoming fourth season. Now, what we've already seen is all there will ever be.

Deadline broke the news of GLOW's cancellation on Monday afternoon, confirming that it was a casualty of the pandemic shutdowns. The series was about three weeks into filming its final season earlier this year when production was forced to halt.

“COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus. COVID also apparently took down our show. Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW,” said series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch. “We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of sh*tty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again.”

With one episode of the final season of GLOW already completed, it's surprising to see Netflix completely terminate the production. There's no word yet as to whether or not that episode will ever see the light of day.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to do a fourth season of GLOW due to COVID, which makes shooting this physically intimate show with its large ensemble cast especially challenging,” A Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. “We are so grateful to creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, Jenji Kohan and all the writers, cast and crew for sharing this story about the incredible women of GLOW with us and the world.”

Unlike other productions that have found ways to safely film amid the pandemic, GLOW was much more of a challenge, given the physical contact required to shoot all of the wrestling scenes.

