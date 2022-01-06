Golden Globes to Be “Private Event” in 2022, No Livestream Planned

The Golden Globes have become a controversial component of the awards show landscape — and apparently, their return will be looking very different in 2022. On Thursday, a report revealed that this year’s Golden Globes will not be livestreamed or broadcast in any official context, and will instead be held in a private in-person event with a 90-minute ceremony. The winners will instead be announced on social media and the Golden Globes website, with a full list of winners being unveiled in a press release. This comes after the regular televised awards were cancelled by NBC last year, amid controversy surrounding lack of diversity and inclusion efforts regarding the organization behind the Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be livestreamed,” an HFPA spokesperson informed Deadline today, “We will be providing real time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

Previous reports indicated that the 2022 awards would not include a red carpet, media, or celebrity attendees, with no presenters or nominees included at the event. Instead, it will include select members of the HFPA and various grant recipients tied to the organization, all of whom will be required to be vaccinated, boosted, and present a recent negative PCR COVID-19 test.

The news that NBC would not be broadcasting the 2022 Golden Globes first broke in May of last year, with the HFPA making it clear that it would still be holding the event in one way or another.

“Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible remains the top priority for our organization,” the statement read in part. “We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large. Our below timeline demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency.”

In 2020, the organization appeared to back a reform plan that would begin the search for new executives, begin to set up a hotline for conduct violations, and begin to search for new members, in hopes of diversifying its all-white membership body. The news was quickly lauded as “window-dressing platitudes” by the president of advocacy organization Time’s Up, with Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia all announcing that they would cut ties with the HFPA. Multiple high-profile actors also disavowed the organization, with Tom Cruise reportedly returning his three previously-won Golden Globes.

