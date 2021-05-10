Tom Cruise Returning Golden Globe Trophies in Protest

✖

A staple of the entertainment world was thrown into uncharted territory on Monday, when it was announced that the Golden Globes would not be holding a 2022 ceremony on NBC, following the recent controversy surrounding the awards' governing body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The news comes after the organization has repeatedly come under fire in recent months for its lack of diversity and inclusion initiatives, with multiple A-list stars and entertainment companies refusing to do business with the organization. According to a new report, Tom Cruise is now officially part of that ever-growing list, with the actor reportedly returning his three previously won Golden Globes trophies.

The trophies in question are Best Actor prizes that Cruise previously won for 1996's Jerry Maguire and 1989's Born on the Fourth of July, and his Best Supporting Actor award for 1999's Magnolia. As the report states, there is a chance that other creators who have previously won Golden Globes could end up following Cruise's suit.

The call for reform with regards to inclusion and diversity has surrounded the HFPA and the Globes for years, but reached a fever pitch this past winter amid the 2021 ceremony. Earlier this month, the organization appeared to back a reform plan that would begin the search for new executives, begin to set up a hotline for conduct violations, and begin to search for new members, in hopes of diversifying its all-white membership body. The news was quickly lauded as "window-dressing platitudes" by the president of advocacy organization Time's Up, as well as other organizations and studios, with Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia all announcing that they would cut ties with the HFPA. NBC's decision regarding the Globes — which the channel still hopes to broadcast in 2023 — was announced just a matter of days later.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

