Hollywood Foreign Press Responds to NBC Cancelling 2022 Golden Globes

✖

The entertainment world was met with a major change on Monday, when it was revealed that NBC would be cancelling the 2022 Golden Globes amid controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The move was made after months of scrutiny surrounding the group (which has put on the award show for decades) about their lack of diversity and inclusion efforts, with NBC creating the delay in order to provide the HFPA with more time to make changes. Shortly after NBC's news broke, the HFPA broke its silence on the ordeal, releasing a statement to The Hollywood Reporter outlining a plan for reform.

"Regardless of the next air date of the Golden Globes, implementing transformational changes as quickly — and as thoughtfully — as possible remains the top priority for our organization," the statement reads in part. "We invite our partners in the industry to the table to work with us on the systemic reform that is long overdue, both in our organization as well as within the industry at large. Our below timeline demonstrates our commitment to achieving these goals with extreme urgency."

The call for reform with regards to inclusion and diversity has surrounded the HFPA and the Globes for years, but reached a fever pitch this past winter amid the 2021 ceremony. Earlier this month, the organization appeared to back a reform plan that would begin the search for new executives, begin to set up a hotline for conduct violations, and begin to search for new members, in hopes of diversifying its all-white membership body. The news was quickly lauded as "window-dressing platitudes" by the president of advocacy organization Time's Up, with Netflix, Amazon, and WarnerMedia all announcing that they would cut ties with the HFPA. Multiple high-profile actors have also disavowed the organization, with Tom Cruise reportedly returning his three previously-won Golden Globes.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement on Monday. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

What do you think of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's response to the cancellation of the 2022 Golden Globes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!