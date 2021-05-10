Golden Globes 2022 Cancelled on NBC

✖

It has become increasingly clear over the last few years that most folks in the entertainment industry are no longer happy with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the governing body of the annual Golden Globes award ceremony. There have been calls for the HFPA to reform the organization over the years, but significant changes have yet to be made, so host network NBC has decided not to air the next ceremony in 2022.

On Monday, NBC announced that it would not air the Golden Globes in 2022, citing the HFPA's lack of meaningful change and growth. The Comcast-owned network did state, however, that it would like to return to airing the Globes in 2023, hoping that the year off will give the HFPA time to install some much-needed reform.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The decision by NBC comes on the heels of several major studios completely cutting ties with the HFPA over the last week. Netflix and Amazon had already parted ways with the HFPA when WarnerMedia announced on Monday that it would be cutting ties as well. Once those three studios had made their opinions known, NBC made the move to cancel next year's show.

Joining the studio protest of the HFPA is Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise, who has won three Golden Globes throughout his career. According to a new report from Deadline, Cruise sent all three of his awards back to the HFPA this week.

There's no telling exactly how this will shake out, but Hollywood has made clear that it is done with the HFPA and the Golden Globes until some major changes are made to the organization.