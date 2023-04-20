Grant Gustin, Swamp Thing, Teen Titans GO, Grant Morrison & More Show Up In Titans Multiverse Scene

Titans went cosmic today. The series, which has been much more grounded and less fantastical than most other DC shows of the last decade, took Garfield Logan (Ryan Potter) into the multiverse in the latest episode, titled "Dude, Where's My Gar?". The imagery of the multiverse resembled a 3D render of Grant Morrison's multiverse map, with a backdrop that felt evocative of the temporal zone from DC's Legends of Tomorrow. It also opened up, allowing Gar to glimpse worlds within the multiverse, just as Grant Gustin did in the first season of The Flash. Appropriately enough, it's Gustin's Flash who appears in the first of the "openings."

Most of the appearances are existing footage from other TV shows and movies, including Zachary Levi flying in the first Shazam! and Derek Mears from Swamp Thing. But there are a couple of new appearances -- one from Brec Bassinger, who reprises her role from Stargirl, and one by acclaimed comic book writer Grant Morrison.

Morrison, in a nod to their definitive run on DC's Animal Man comics, looks directly at Gar, and says, "I can see you."

You can see the scene below.

Toward the end of the scene, Gar also encounters B'Wana Beast, whose powers are drawn from The Red (like Animal Man, Vixen, and Beast Boy's are). He is then dumped out into the world of Doom Patrol, where he finally gets to meet Cyborg (Joivan Wade), a character who is traditionally a Titan and who is best friends with Gar in most realities.

There are a number of cameos that appear in the caucophony of voices toward the end, including characters from Harley Quinn and Man of Steel. Fans, of course, are already speculating about what it means.

Characters from Titans appeared in a cameo in The CW's Crisis on Infinite Earths event, which was produced by Greg Berlanti, who also produces Titans and Doom Patrol. Reports of a Stargirl cameo in Titans came months ago, when Bassinger shared a photo of herself with Potter and Eric Dean Seaton, who directed this episode of Titans, and Stargirl creator Geoff Johns. Seaton has directed episodes of Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow for Berlanti Productions.

In Crisis on Infinite Earths, DC's multiverse was destroyed by the Anti-Monitor, mirroring the events of the comic book series of the same name. Unlike the comics, though, Berlanti and company did not wait to bring the multiverse back. At the end of the crossover, a number of Earths had merged, leaving Black Lightning and Supergirl on the shared Earth with Green Arrow, The Flash, and the Legends of Tomorrow -- but a stinger at the end revealed that a multiverse had been reconstituted, and showed off a number of alternate realities, including Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, and Stargirl. Ironically, Stargirl's first appearance onscreen came during Crisis on Infinite Earths, which aired before her series began. Now, barring another unexpected cameo somewhere, her final appearance will be in Titans, since this is airing after her own series ended.

The episode ended with a title card thanking Morrison, the "master of the multiverse."

Titans drops new episodes on Thursday mornings on HBO Max.