Stargirl Star Brec Bassinger Teases Titans Crossover

After weeks of rumors, Brec Bassinger has seemingly confirmed a crossover between Stargirl and Titans, sharing a behind-the-scenes photo in which she (in her Stargirl costume) is posing with Titans star Ryan Potter, Stargirl creator Geoff Johns, and director Eric Dean Seaton, who actually posted the photo first. In her Twitter caption, Bassinger suggested that she "ran into her friends in Toronto," which is where Titans films. Stargirl shoots their episodes in Atlanta -- and without a crossover, there would be no reason for her to be carrying her costume (or, y'know...Geoff Johns) around in Toronto.

Seaton has directed episodes of Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow for Berlanti Productions, who are the studio behind Stargirl, Titans, and Doom Patrol, which is also rumored to be involved in the crossover.

You can see the image below.

During the Crisis on Infinite Earths TV event, the Stargirl Justice Society made their TV debut in a brief cameo identifying them as the heroes of Earth-2, while Titans takes place on Earth-9, according to that same event. it isn't clear whether any crossover between the two will move between worlds in the DC multiverse, or if one of the characters will be a doppelganger, meaning that it won't necessarily be the same universe's (for example) Stargirl, but rather the one who hails from the other show's universe.

That same event had Jon Cryer as the Lex Luthor of Earth-38, which ultimately was folded in with Earth-1 to make Earth-Prime. Recently, Titans announced that they have cast Bosch star Titus Welliver as Lex Luthor for their upcoming season, which is currently in production.

With Warner Bros. Discovery reworking DC, the Arrowverse collapsing, and rumors that Titans and Doom Patrol may be on the chopping block, fans have wondered whether the Berlanti-produced DC shows might get a final crossover before the shows start closing up shop for good. Johns, who serves as showrunner on Stargirl, has worked on a number of Arrowverse and other DC shows before, including Arrow, The Flash, and Smallville.

There has not yet been any official announcement in terms of the crossover. It seems clear now that Seaton will direct a Titans episode featuring Stargirl, but it is not yet known whether Doom Patrol really will play a role, or whether it will even be more than just the one episode.

Are you excited to see Titans and Stargirl cross paths? Sound off in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk all things Arrowverse.