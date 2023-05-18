Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Character Is Reminding Fans of Grease 2 Favorite

The newest episode of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies dropped on Paramount+ today, and it features some fun "Greaster eggs" as well as a line-up of new original songs. Last week, fans of the series got to know the character Potato (Alexis Sides) a little more when "Cruisin' for Bruisin'" followed the T-Birds on a fun adventure to a casino. In honor of the episode, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Sides and he spoke more about his character and his hopes for the future. During the chat, we mentioned that Potato reminds us of Louis DiMucci, one of the T-Birds from Grease 2. Turns out, Sides has been hearing that a lot from Grease fans.

"There's one from Grease 2 that I've been hearing a lot that they say I look a lot like," Sides shared. "Louis, that's the one. I've been reading a lot on Twitter that I look a lot like Louis. And there's theories going on that he's part of my family and everything, but I'm like, 'Yeah, no, I don't think so. I don't think so.'" We mentioned that the characters dress similarly, and Sides added, "And the look, we have the same forehead."

"I just go to Twitter, Reddit, it's just a rabbit hole down there," Sides continued. "It's amazing, there's a Reddit, there's a Facebook group, there's Twitter threads, hashtags. It's something, I'm just in it."

While some fans are saying Potato reminds them of DiMucci, Sides was actually inspired by Doody (Barry Pearl) from the original Grease. During his chat with ComicBook.com, Sides talked about both films and why he took a page from the original T-Bird's book.

"I'm a Grease fan. I mean, I grew up with Grease back in Mexico," Sides shared. "As a theater kid, you grow up watching Grease, and especially in Mexico, because in Mexico we have our Spanish version, Mexican version, called Vaselina. And we have the songs in Spanish also, and you can't avoid growing up watching all those shows and movies. And it's just amazing. It's a pretty great franchise, if you ask me."

He added, "There's a lot of songs from Grease 2 that I like a lot. I don't know the names, but I think especially the one at the beginning when they're getting into school ... And it's surprising because I've seen a lot of comments from people who don't really like Grease 2 as much, and I'm like, 'What?' Don't compare one another, it's just each one has its own things. Grease 2 was pretty fantastic."

"I think when I was doing the character of Potato, I was thinking of Doody," Sides explained. "That's the one I was thinking of, because he's more the positive guy, the energetic dude, the comedy guy, and everything. So I kind of based it a little bit off him."

New episodes of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies release on Paramount+ on Thursdays.