Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Star Teases "Greaster Eggs" (Exclusive)

The eighth episode of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is hitting Paramount+ tomorrow, and it marks the first of three final episodes in the show's first season. The series has included an array of delightful easter eggs, or as we like to call them, "Greaster eggs." Every episode title is a quote from the original film, and there are plenty of nods to the 1978 movie ranging from a performance of the title song to the return of the "Brusha, Brusha, Brusha" commercial. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Alexis Sides, who plays Potato the T-Bird, and he talked to us about last week's episode and also teased more easter eggs.

"There's two very big 'Greaseter eggs' coming up. Huge ones. So I think people are going to be very happy about them. Just like the 'Brusha, Brusha' song," Sides teased. "And hey, you saw the teaser. If y'all want to know more about the upcoming episodes, there is a ton of teases that Paramount has been releasing through their social media. So if you really pay attention to the teaser and trailers, you may see a lot of hints. A lot of hints."

Will Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Get a Season 2?

Currently, there's no word on whether or not Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has been renewed by Paramount+, but Sides revealed what he would like to see for Potato in Season 2 if the show continues.

"I would like to see more from his family, definitely, because we don't know ... I mean, when we talked about it with [showrunner] Annabel [Oakes], she was a little bit unsure about it still," Sides told ComicBook.com. "I know that she knows, but because of the script, and you know how things can change in production, she doesn't really want to state it in case it changes. We don't know the status of Potato's mom, we do know that there's PTSD with his dad. So yeah, I would love to just see him maybe more interacting with his dad, helping him getting out of his... I don't know, helping him out. And he has siblings, now we know that he has siblings, so who knows what could happen."

New episodes of Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies release on Disney+ on Thursdays.