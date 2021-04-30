Green Lantern Casts Finn Wittrock as Guy Gardner in HBO Max Series

✖

Warner Bros. has found its Guy Gardner for the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max, and it's none other than American Horror Story's Finn Wittrock. Wittrock will be one of the leads in the upcoming series, which will revolve around several Lanterns, including Alan Scott (via TV Line). Gardner has always been a fan favorite because of his attitude and personality, and he's one of the biggest guns in the Green Lantern Corps for a reason, so casting Wittrock seems like a perfect choice to bring the Lantern to the small screen. There will also be new characters in the mix as well, and hopefully, this is just the start of more casting announcements.

Wittrock has been featured on several seasons of American Horror Story and is also known for roles in Ratched and American Crime Story. He'll join a cast that will feature Scott, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and a new Lantern named Bree Jarta. If the future castings are as good as this one, we could be in for quite an epic show indeed.

The show will revolve around several lead characters, and will also feature favorites from the books like Kilowog and Sinestro. No word on how (or if) characters like Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Kyle Rayner, and the other Corps will factor in, but hopefully, we at least get them in some limited capacity before season's end.

You can check out the synopsis for the new series below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

