Green Lantern's HBO Max Series Reveals More Details on New Lantern

✖

HBO Max's Green Lantern series is easily one of the most interesting projects being developed for the streaming service, and thanks to some new character descriptions (via The Illuminerdi), we now have some nice background details on favorites like Guy Gardner and Alan Scott as well as the newest Lantern Bree Jarta. Jarta is a completely new addition to the mythos, and as you can read in the description, her human side is the one she struggles with the most. You can check out Jarta, Gardner, and Scott's descriptions below.

Guy Gardner: White Male, 30’s. A hulking mass of masculinity, as rendered in the comics. Guy is a personification of the hyper-patriotism found in the 1980’s that birthed Hulk Hogan and Rambo. However, Guy is still likable. He might act foolish, but he is not a fool. Guy loves his daughter and wife with all of his hard-partying, fast driving, hot tempered heart. But like many alpha males, there is a deep undercurrent of pain driving it all.

Bree Jarta: Black, Female, 30’s. Few Lanterns take their commitment to the Corps and it’s purpose more seriously than Bree. Bree is half-human and it’s the half she’s worked hard to forget. Bree has an alien mother and a human father. However, she was raised on a more enlightened planet with an advanced society. Bree outworked her peers and earner her Ring only to find herself partnered with Guy Gardner.

Alan Scott: White Male, 28 years old. From the outside, Alan is the model of early 1940’s. The image of a G-Man. Alan is handsome, clean-shaven and well dressed without a hair out of place. He has spent his young life trying to personify truth, justice, and the American Way. He is already a household name in L.A. and is seen as hero thanks to positive press coverage. However, for all of Alan’s honesty, there is one huge lie that follows him. He is a gay man. A fact that, in his era, could cost him his job, or even his life.

You can check out the synopsis for the new series below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

What do you think of the newest Lantern? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Green Lantern with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!