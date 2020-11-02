Green Lantern HBO Max Series Reportedly Reveals New Details About the Different Timelines

✖

Green Lantern is already shaping up to be one of the most ambitious superhero shows to date. Earlier this fall, it was revealed the 10-episode inaugural season would focus on some of the lesser-known characters involved in the space-faring group. Now, it's being reported the show will take place in multiple timelines throughout the history of Green Lantern Corps.

The latest report comes from the scoopers at The Direct, who suggest the series will take place in the 1940s, 1980s, and present-day timelines. It's unclear if the timelines will converge at one point or another or if they will remain separate and each follow a different plot threat throughout the series.

HBO Max has confirmed Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, Kilowog, and Sinestro will all be part of the series.

In a panel hosted by ComicBook.com's Russ Burlingame last month, series co-creator Marc Guggenheim confirmed that while the series will be developed as a television show, it will very much have the production quality of a blockbuster movie.

"I happen to believe -- and this is not a universally-held opinion -- that you can't do a ten-hour show or an eight-episode show, like an 8-hour movie," Guggenheim said. "I don't think that works. When I see it done, there's always some flabby episodes in the middle. I think you have to approach it like a TV series and approach each episode like its own entity. Even though it's streaming, even though hopefully people will binge it, you've got to make each episode a satisfying meal. You've got to look at it with a different tempo than you would have in a two-hour movie."

He added, "That being said, certainly the show for HBO Max that we're all working on, we are approaching it with the production ambitions of a movie. So we're writing it like a TV show but we're hoping to produce it like a film."

HBO's working synopsis for the series is below.

"From HBO Max, DC, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television comes a bold adaptation of the iconic comic book franchise, a saga spanning decades and galaxies. Green Lantern will depict the adventures of a multitude of Lanterns, including Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott — Earth’s first Green Lantern, who, true to the comics, is a gay man — and many more. The series will also include fan favorites such as Sinestro and Kilowog, and will also introduce new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lantern Corps."

Green Lantern has yet to set a release date with HBO Max.

