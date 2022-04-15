HBO Max and Universal Television have revealed the season two trailer for their Emmy-winning TV series Hacks while also confirming that the series will premiere its first episodes of the new season on Thursday, May 12. Starring Jean Smart, who won the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award for her work in the series, the series tells the story of Las Vegas comedian Deborah Vance and the dark mentorship she forms with her young, entitled writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder). Hacks will debut two new episodes a week and wrap up on June 2. Check out the trailer for the new season below.

“I do know as promised at the end of Season 1 I will be going on the road a bit to try out new material, although I think they definitely want to keep her based in LA,” Smart previously told press about season two after winning her Emmy. “She will be going out a bit to comedy clubs to try out new material. I do know they will be exploring her relationship with her sister, which has been a huge traumatic part of her life.” As you can see in the Hacks season two trailer, that’s what is about to happen.

Smart not only won the Primetime Emmy for her role in the series but took home both the SAG Award and the Critics Choice Award in the same category. Alongside Smart, her co-stars Einbinder. Carl Clemons-Hopkins & Jane Adams were also nominated for Emmy awards. They’re joined in the new season by fellow returning cast members Christopher McDonald, Kaitlin Olson, Paul W. Downs, Poppy Liu, Rose Abdoo, Mark Indelicato, Meg Stalter, Angela E. Gibbs, Luenell, Johnny Sibilly, Joe Mande, Ally Maki and Lorenza Izzo. Season two of the series will welcome Laurie Metcalf, Martha Kelly, Ming-Na Wen and Susie Essman to the cast with Margaret Cho and Devon Sawa set to guest star.

Hacks is created and showrun by Emmy winners Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky. The trio won the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy for their work on the series while Aniello won the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series Emmy.