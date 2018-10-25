Hallmark’s New Fandom Keepsake Ornaments Win Christmas

Hallmark’s nerdy Keepsake ornaments are always a highlight of the holiday season, and 2018 is no exception. In fact, they’ve really outdone themselves with some of the options this year. Marvel, Star Wars, Nintendo, Star Trek, Batman, Firefly, and Harry Potter fans will certainly have fun decorating the Christmas tree this year.

ThinkGeek has collected the nerdiest Keepsake ornaments in Hallmark’s 2018 collection, and they’re currently the best place to get them online in terms of price (keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $35 or more). You can shop them all right here, but our favorite ornaments from the collection include the following:

• Firefly Serenity Keepsake Christmas Ornament with Light ($29.99)

• Nintendo Mario Kart Keepsake Christmas Ornament ($17.99)

• Legend of Zelda Link Keepsake Christmas Ornament with Sound ($17.99)

• Star Trek “The Naked Time” Keepsake Ornament with Sound ($29.99)

• Harry Potter First Impressions Snape Keepsake Ornament with Sound ($24.99)

• DC Comics Batman Batcycle Keepsake Christmas Ornament ($29.99)

• Star Wars Rebellious Rescue Keepsake Ornament with Light and Sound ($29.99)

• Nintendo Donkey Kong Keepsake Ornament with Light and Sound ($19.99)

There are plenty of additional options where this came from, so head on over to ThinkGeek to check out the entire collection. It also includes some gems from years past.

On a related note, Funko’s adorable Harry Potter pocket Pop figure advent calendar is sold out everywhere exceptthe official Warner Bros. store where it can be had for $74.95) with free shipping. That’s well above the standard price is $56.99, but likely cheaper than you’ll find from third party sellers. It’s unlikely that additional stock will arrive in time for Christmas, so this is probably your last chance.

The set includes 24 figures – which haven’t been fully revealed – but the image confirms that Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley, Hagrid, Dobby, Dumbledore, and Hedwig will be among them.

