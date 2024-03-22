Halo Season 2 Reveals Several Major Deaths In Finale Episode

The Halo Season 2 finale episode "Halo" brought things to a head with a major battle to see who would reach the Halo ring first: Master Chief and the UNSC or the Covenant and their rogue religious extremists, Makee and The Arbiter.

However, fans of Halo got a big twist thrown their way when the episode also marked the official debut of The Flood, Halo's fungal parasite species, which once brought the entire universe to the brink of extinction. Between the war with the Covenant, The Flood being unleashed and some serious grudges needing to be settled, it's no surprise that not everyone made it out alive.

Who Dies In The Halo Season 2 Finale?

Drowning in The Flood – The Flood first breaks out when Catherine Halsey (Natascha McElhone) and her daughter Miranda Keyes (Olive Gray) discover an ancient city underneath the planet Onyx. That city had an ancient lab where the corpse of a scientist was clutching a strange device. Miranda and Halsey foolishly took the artifact with them, not realizing it was coated with spores of the Flood fungus. Miranda brings the device to her lab, where an overzealous technician becomes the first carrier. Before long, the entire ONI facility is infected. Getting out of the facility becomes a fight for survival: ONI head Admiral Parangosky (Shabana Azmi) gets taken out when her command center has an outbreak before anyone notices. Halsey barely makes it out of the room, but gets infected in doing so; Miranda saves her by putting her in cryostasis to freeze the infection's progression, so Halsey is technically not dead. However, Soren-066's (Bokeem Woodbine) wife Laera (Fiona OShaughnessy) gets infected during their escape, and seals herself off inside the ONI base with to allow Soren, her son, and other to escape.

KIA – In space, the Human-Covenant War rages as both sides race to the Halo ring. Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy) and Coporal Talia Perez (Cristina Rodlo) lead a Spartan Javelin unit on a mission to infiltrate a Covenant Corvette cruiser, and use a digital virus to turn it into a mega-bomb. The mission is FUBAR from the start, with just Kai, Perez and a few others left standing when Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) comes in for the rescue. While an injured Perez is evacuated, Kai stays behind and pilots the cruiser into the larger Covenant warship that's decimating the UNSC fleet, sacrificing herself. However, a final montage at the end of the episode sees Kai's body intact inside her Spartan armor, floating in space. Maybe she's not so dead then?

The Demon Prevails – On the Halo ring's surface Master Chief and his AI companion Cortana finally face their Covenant rivals Makee (Charlie Murphy) and The Arbiter. Chief and The Arbiter have a brutal duel on the doorstep of the Halo installation, but Chief ultimately slays the Arbiter with a Laser Sword.

Halo Season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.