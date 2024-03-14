Halo Season 2 Finale Will Finally Bring TV Series into Halo Game Events

Halo Season 2 will give some critical fans what they've been asking for: an adaptation of events from the first Halo: Combat Evolved video game.

Halo Season 2 is about to reach its finale episode, and that TV series is making it clear that one particular criticism of the show is no longer valid: that it doesn't even feature the Halo rings.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOLLOW!

In Halo Season 2 Episode 7 "Thermopylae" Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) is finally reunited with Cortana and his Spartan armor. Throughout Season 2 (including the pivotal Battle of Reach) Chief has slowly but surely had to embrace his singular destiny to travel to the Halo ring and stop its threat(s). In Episode 7, John-117 has to face his hardest test yet (emotionally speaking), breaking ties with his closest allies Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy) and Talia Perez (Cristina Rodlo), even when they need him for a critical attack against the Covenant fleet. The episode ends with the UNSC launching a Kamikaze strike against the Covenant, while Master Chief is seen approaching the Halo ring's surface, in a race against his Covenant rivals Makee (Charlie Murphy) and The Arbiter (Viktor Åkerblom).

How Halo Season 2 Is Setting Up Events of the First Game

The opening of Halo: Combat Evolved, the first game in the series, sees Master Chief given Cortana by Jacob Keyes immediately after the fall of Reach, as the Covenant pursue and board the UNSC ship Pillar of Autumn. Master Chief escapes with the crew to the Halo ring's surface, where the game's story truly begins.

Obviously, the Halo TV series has taken a much different path to arrive at this same destination. The Fall of Reach is still fresh, but Keyes didn't survive it in this version. The Arbiter's origin was also sped up to bring the character to Halo with Chief the first time, and Makee is a new factor, with the character having been created for the show.

That said, Halo Season 2 Episode 8 will clearly be a big battle episode, and will ultimately deliver Master Chief (and some key others) to the surface of the Halo ring. It will have been a long two-season journey to get there, no doubt; however, Halo Season 2 should be commended for how it cleaned up the many messes of Season 1, moved the entire show into the canon fans wanted, while also making the characters and universe of Halo truly feel distinct and cool.

As we've said in our ComicBook Nation "Quick Save" Halo Recap Shows: by the time Master Chief puts his helmet back on and has Cortana by his side again, we'll be thoroughly connected with the man inside that armor, and understand why he has to be a hero that goes it alone.

That deeper storytelling will make events from the Halo games play so much better in a live-action format.

Halo is now streaming Season 2 on Paramount+