Halo's Pablo Schreiber On How Spartan Silver Team Actors Get Overdue Shine in Season 2

Halo Season 2 has made some changes from Season 1 – and that couldn't be clearer than the way that the show is re-introducing Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and his Spartan Silver Team.

In Halo Season 1 we were introduced to Silver Team members Kai-125 (Kate Kennedy), Vannak-134 (Bentley Kalu), and Riz-028 (Natasha Culzac) – but they were positioned as supporting characters at best (Kai), and bit characters at worst (Riz and Vannak). However, in Halo Season 2 every actor in the Spartan Silver Team is given the focus and screentime of a major character, creating a much tighter dynamic between galactic warriors.

Halo star Pablo Schreiber spoke with ComicBook.com about the differences in Season 2 – and one of the biggest improvements he's proud of is having the Silver Team actors onscreen with him a lot more. Schreiber was the first to admit that Silver Team's actors didn't get their due in Season 1:

"...Something else that is one of my joys of the second season, true joys, which is to get to watch these amazing actors that I worked with on the first season, who play the other characters in the Silver Team," Schreiber told ComicBook Nation's Matt Aguilar. "Kate Kennedy plays Kai, Natasha Culzac plays Riz, and Bentley Kalu plays Vannak, and they worked so hard and so tirelessly through the first season for not a lot of glory. They're basically under the helmets and not a lot of personality given to each character."

(Photo: Paramount)

Schreiber also teased how the actors in the squad didn't squander the opportunity to grab a bigger spotlight in Season 2:

"One of the real joys for me as an actor and as a leader was getting to see these three actors take the reins of their roles and start to differentiate themselves from each other and start to have their moments throughout the season, and they rose to the occasion with flying colors. They're all fantastic in their roles and it was really a true pleasure for me to watch."

Kai was definitely a breakout character in Halo Season 1 – a layered portrait of a female Spartan that we never got from the Halo video games. Episode 2 of Halo Season 2 made Riz a particularly big focus of its story, distinguishing her and her story arc. With an entire team of Spartans at the core of the show, Halo Season 2 is already a more compelling experience for viewers.

Halo Season 2 is streaming on Paramount+.