Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Break Into The Fortress of Solitude in New Preview

DC Comics is getting ready to release a new comic book that will focus on Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, and it has them doing some interesting things. Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1 will be handled by Chip Zdarsky and Kevin Maguire, and it will show Harley going on a new adventure with Gaggy Gagsworthy. The two characters are former companions of The Joker, and we will see a lot of DC Characters we know and love, like Poison Ivy. DC Comics has released a new preview of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1 (Via AIPTComics.com) that shows us our first look at the series and shows us Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy breaking into Superman's Fortress of Solitude. The comic company released three images that you can check out below, and they look pretty good with what they reveal. In the images, we see Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy in red winter jackets before they break into the Fortress of Solitude, and we also see Gorilla Grodd with them making fun of the location.

You can check out the synopsis for the new miniseries below.

"The bloody brilliance of 2020's Harvey-nominated Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red deserved an encore—this time in print periodical! In this all-new miniseries, 18 short tales of Gotham's most unpredictable antihero unspool in black, white, and red ink (because she's never seen the world in just black and white). In this issue: Comedic legends (they made us say that) Chip Zdarsky and Kevin Maguire team up to send Harley and Ivy deep into the heart of the Fortress of Solitude! Leah Williams and Natacha Bustos reveal Harley's teenage past as a high-flying gymnast with vengeance on her mind! And actor Paul Scheer joins co-writer Nick Giovannetti and artist Tom Reilly to send former Joker sidekicks Harley and Gaggy Gagsworthy on a heist that's worth the risk…but can the pair walk out on their vendetta in 30 seconds flat when they feel the heat around the corner?" (Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

(Photo: DC Comics)

