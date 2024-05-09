Bluey Miniseries Likely Releasing During Season 4 Hiatus

The wait for Bluey Season 4 is going to be a very long one, as the new installment of the record-shattering kids series hasn't been ordered or started production, but the creative team behind the show seems to have ready to hold folks over in the meantime. During the lengthy hiatus between Bluey seasons, there will be a miniseries of shorter episodes hitting TV and streaming. At this time, however, there's no release window for the shorts.

The BBC's Kate O'Conner revealed on an episode of the Bluey-focused Gotta Be Done podcast that a series of shorter episodes is indeed happening.

"We've got a Bluey miniseries that will be happening," O'Conner confirmed. "I think that's been announced, but there you go."

According to others who cover Bluey regularly, this series will focus on the side characters from Bluey's world. So friends of Bluey and Bingo could be featured, as well as other prominent adults throughout Queensland that have popped up on the show before. The report below suggests that there will be 20 of these short episodes, each coming in at around half the run time of a normal Bluey adventure.

Since debuting in 2018, the Heeler family has become one of the most popular groups of characters on television, and Bluey has become a staple of households around the world.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chili, told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."