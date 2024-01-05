Harry Johnson, Star of Battlestar Galactica and Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Dies at 81

Harry Johnson, a character actor also credited as "Chip Johnson" throughout his career, has passed away. Deadline brings word of Johnson's passing, with his wife Christiane confirming the news. He was 81.

Johnson first made his acting debut on the first episode of the original Battlestar Galactica, appearing in plenty of other productions that year as he was signed to Universal. His other credits in the late 1970s include TV shows like Sword of Justice, B.J. and the Bear, and The Amazing Spider-Man series starring Nicholas Hammond. He would also appear in the Captain America TV movie in the same year, and two episodes of The Incredible Hulk TV Series. One more comic book connection in Johnson's career was when he starred opposite Batman himself, Adam West, for the 1981 TV movie Time Warp.

Some of the other TV shows that Harry Johnson would appear in included Buck Rogers in the 25th Century, Simon & Simon, The Greatest American Hero, M*A*S*H*, L.A. Law, Airworlf, The A-Team, Who's the Boss?, Jake and the Fatman, Melrose Place, Roswell, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Cold Case, and Law & Order.

Harry Johnson also appeared on the big screen, including small roles in the original RoboCop and Warlock. He also lent his voice to video games, voicing one of the primary police officers in Need for Speed: Carbon and Need for Speed: Most Wanted. Johnson also appeared in a series of political TV ads in the 1990s "Harry & Louise," taking on the role of "Harry" in a series of ads that attacked a proposed health care plan by then President Bill Clinton. Johnson would reprise the role for ads in the 2000 and 2004 election years, later returning once again in 2008 for an ad that was actually in support of President Barack Obama's proposed plan.

Our thoughts are with Harry's family and friends during this difficult time.