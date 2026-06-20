Harry Potter’s Missing Character Returning for the Reboot Will Fix the Biggest Battle of Hogwarts Issue (Eventually)

HBO’s Harry Potter series will debut on Christmas Day this year, and as the clock ticks closer and closer to that release date, both speculation about and information on the series are growing. HBO’s Harry Potter show has drawn plenty of discourse, debate, excitement, and criticism, all before it’s even come out. One camp of Harry Potter fans argues that the show isn’t necessary (a common refrain in fanbases these days), and others who once loved the books and movies are now calling for boycotts of the show due to author J.K. Rowling’s controversies over the last several years.

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Many fans are also excited to see these stories and characters revisited in a brand-new iteration, and, of course, the project is full steam ahead in spite of any reactions or responses. In fact, over the last few months, more and more details about the series have been revealed, including various pieces of casting news. That has included the news that Ginny Weasley will be recast for season 2 and the show is casting Colin Creevey. Now, one more bit of casting news has been announced, and it has massive implications for the Battle of Hogwarts.

Peeves Will Be in HBO’s Harry Potter Reboot

One of the biggest omissions in the Harry Potter movies was that of Peeves the Poltergeist. This character, despite being entirely absent from the movies, was actually a fairly prominent one in the books, and it has long been a complaint among fans that he wasn’t included in the movies. As his name alone suggests, Peeves was far from a hero; he was actually a bit of a nuisance, constantly causing chaos in the castle. It is perhaps because of his antics that he was left out of the movies, as that surely would have added myriad complications.

Granted, Peeves has been seen on screen before, technically—just not the big screen. That is, Peeves was included in the video game Hogwarts Legacy. He is about to get a much more substantial update in the larger franchise, though, as Peeves is confirmed to be appearing in HBO’s Harry Potter series. In addition to this being very exciting for fans who have long wanted to see him included on screen, this news has some significant story implications, particularly when it comes to the Battle of Hogwarts.

This Character Addition Will Change The Battle of Hogwarts

With the news that Peeves will be in HBO’s Harry Potter comes the increased likelihood that audiences will finally get to see one of the best redemptive moments from the books on screen. In the books, Peeves is, as mentioned, quite the troublemaker, and he spends most of his time annoying the other characters and terrorizing the school. However, that only made his decision to join the Battle of Hogwarts and fight on the right side all the more powerful. Because he was cut from the movies, though, viewers never got to experience it.

While Peeves being part of HBO’s series doesn’t automatically mean audiences will get this moment during the Battle of Hogwarts (in what will eventually be the final season), it feels likely. After all, this was a beloved part of the books for a reason, so it would be a shocking decision to bring Peeves to life in the series and then still omit this moment. Whether that scene is ultimately included or not, though, this reveal does confirm that HBO is trying to bring something different in the series—specifically, HBO seems to want to ‘fix’ complaints about the movies.

The Reboot Has a Chance to Make Major Improvements

There are almost certainly going to be those who continue to claim that the show is unnecessary and not adding anything no matter what HBO does with the story and the characters over the next several years, but that doesn’t undercut the fact that this new Harry Potter series does legitimately have the opportunity to fix some grievances that audiences have with the movies. In part, that may come down to the technology that is now available, which may even be part of the reason Peeves can now be brought to life.

Additionally, though, the Harry Potter movies received quite a few complaints for how certain characters were depicted or where their stories ultimately went. High on that list was Ginny Weasley, the fan-favorite book character who was portrayed in the movies by Bonnie Wright. While Wright was largely beloved by fans, the characterization of and writing for Ginny was considerably less popular. Many fans felt that the movies failed to represent the fierce, powerful witch Ginny had been in the books.

This is just one example of many, though, in terms of changes and updates that HBO’s Harry Potter series can make that could actually improve certain aspects of the movies. No, that doesn’t mean that the Harry Potter movies have to stop being cult classics or even should now be seen in a negative light. On the contrary, HBO’s show is really going to be a separate project entirely—it just happens to be one that may offer some fans a look at characters and concepts they wanted to see in the movies, such as Peeves the Poltergeist.

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