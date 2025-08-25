Harry Potter Characters Arrive at Iconic Series Location in New HBO Reboot Photos

1997’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone first introduced UK readers to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter (and, later, American audiences as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 1998). The book, by author J.K. Rowling, began with the eponymous Boy Who Lived being delivered to the doorstep of the “perfectly normal” Dursleys at Number 4 Privet Drive in Little Whinging, Surrey. It’s there that the cupboard-dwelling Harry, age 11, received dozens of letters informing him of his place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry — only to have the giant Rubeus Hagrid whisk the young wizard away to a magical world where nothing is as it seems.

That includes Platform 9¾ at London’s King’s Cross railway station, where Harry meets the red-haired Weasleys — first-year Ron, twins Fred and George, and older brother Percy, accompanied by sister Ginny and mum Molly — before crossing into the magical barrier between platforms nine and ten to board the Hogwarts Express. The Daily Mail captured photos of the iconic scene being filmed for HBO’s Harry Potter TV series, revealing a first look at the actors recently cast as the Weasley clan.

From the Burrow to the Barrier: The Weasleys Step Out in New Harry Potter Set Photos

Youngest Weasley son Ron (Alastair Stout), described in the first book as “tall, thin and gangling, with freckles,” is pictured alongside little sister Ginny (Gracie Cochrane) and can be seen pushing a trolley. Nearby, matriarch Molly (Katherine Parkinson) is wrangling her boys, troublesome twins Fred (Tristan Harland) and George (Gabriel Harland). Not pictured is Hogwarts Prefect Percy (Ruari Spooner), who in the book is the first of the Weasleys to stroll straight through the apparently solid barrier between platforms.

Previously, Dominic McLaughlin’s Harry Potter was photographed alongside cousin Dudley (Amos Kitson), aunt Petunia (Bel Powley), and uncle Vernon (Daniel Rigby) while filming Dudley’s birthday at the zoo.

Tristan Harland, Gabriel Harland, Ruari Spooner, Gracie Cochrane, Alastair Stout. Photograph Courtesy of HBO

Fans also received their first look at Nick Frost’s Hagrid in costume as the Hot Fuzz actor was photographed with McLaughlin on London’s Borough High Street. Presumably, the duo were filming the scene in which Hagrid escorts the boy wizard through the Muggle-teeming streets of London and then various locations around Diagon Alley: the Leaky Cauldron, Gringotts Wizarding Bank, Madam Malkin’s Robes for All Occasions, Flourish andBlotts, Eeylops Owl Emporium, and finally, Ollivanders.

The Harry Potter TV show cast includes Arabella Stanton and Lox Pratt as fellow first-years Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy, respectively, with Janet McTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and John Lithgow as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Written and executive produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (Killing Eve, His Dark Materials, Succession) and directed and executive produced by Mark Mylod (Entourage, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), Harry Potter will debut in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.

