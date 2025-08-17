Harry Potter HBO Series Set Video Reveals First Look at Hagrid and Harry Together

Fans got their first look at the new Harry Potter and Hagrid together on Sunday, but Nick Frost is not actually in the shot. Fans spotted The remake filming out in public on Sunday, with Dominic McLaughlin dressed up as Harry walking alongside the massive figure of Rubeus Hagrid. However, according to those that shared the video, a body double was standing in for Frost in these exterior shots. It makes sense, as a close-up would be difficult in this case, possibly drawing attention to the effects used to make Hagrid look so tall. The Harry Potter series is filming now and is reportedly on track to premiere in early 2027 on HBO.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans glimpsed Harry and Hagrid shopping for school supplies on Sunday on Borough Street in London. This is likely the early part of the story, when Hagrid has retrieved Harry from the Dursleys and taken him to Diagon Alley to get everything he’ll need for Hogwarts.

The HARRY POTTER TV series is filming in Borough Street 🎥



With Nick Frost’s double (Hagrid) and Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter)!



(via lucistan) pic.twitter.com/EosG8wKrF9 — Wizarding World Direct (@WW_Direct) August 17, 2025

This is actually one of the first sequences where the show has a chance to be more faithful to the books — in the first novel, Hagrid takes Harry back to the Dursleys after this shopping spree, and they’re responsible for getting him to the Hogwarts Express, which leads to his confusion over finding Platform Nine and Three-Quarters. However, in the first movie, Hagrid takes Harry straight from Diagon Alley to King’s Cross Station, but inexplicably abandons him there to find his own way.

The team behind the Harry Potter remake have said that sticking to the books is one of their top priorities for this series. Most of the movies’ diversions from the books seemed to be done for brevity, but that won’t be an issue with this series, which may go on for as long as 10 seasons. It’s unclear how the show would break up the books to reach that length, but it seems the extra screentime would go to transitional moments like these.

Harry Potter is filming primarily at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios, which is in a suburb of London. However, this is the second time the cast and crew have been spotted within the city itself getting exterior shots like these. The last sighting was at the London Zoo, and they were likely filming Dudley’s (Amos Kitson) birthday party, as all the right actors were present. Unlike the movies, this scene even featured Dudley’s friend, Piers Polkiss, played by Mickey McAnulty.

The Harry Potter movies are streaming now on HBO Max, and the novels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats. This remake series will premiere in early 2027 on HBO.