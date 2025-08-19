HBO’s Harry Potter Series Casts the Weasleys (& Reveals First Look)

The Weasley family is filling out in the new Harry Potter series at HBO. The remake has already cast many of the main characters at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but before we even get there, we’ll need to meet the Weasleys on Platform Nine and Three-Quarters. We know that Alastair Stout is playing Harry’s best friend, Ron, and Katherine Parkinson is playing Ron’s mother, Molly. On Tuesday, HBO announced the young actors playing four of Ron’s siblings. That only leaves the family’s two eldest siblings unaccounted for, and they don’t appear in the first few books, so there’s plenty of time for that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The mischievous twins Fred and George Weasley will be played by real-life twins Tristan and Gabriel Harland, according to HBO. Their older brother Percy will be played by Ruari Spooner, while the youngest Weasley and only girl, Ginny, will be played by Gracie Cochrane. These four posed for a selfie with Stout that HBO posted on Instagram on Tuesday to break the big news.

When Will We See the Weasleys?

The Weasley family is an essential part of the Harry Potter story, and since this remake promises to be even more faithful to the books than the movies were, that should be even more true here. These are all the Weasleys that should appear on screen in the first book, but they’ll need to cast Ron’s father Arthur Weasley before adapting the second book — whether that’s in Season 2 or further down the line.

Charlie Weasley should at least get a mention in this season, as he helps Harry, Ron, Hermione, and Hagrid to discretely get the baby dragon Norbert away from Hogwarts. This is one area where the movie simplified things for brevity, while the show will have more screen time to work with. However, Charlie doesn’t actually need to appear on screen until the fourth novel, and then he isn’t seen again until the seventh novel.

The eldest brother, Bill, is much more active in the story, appearing in every book from the fourth onward. The question is whether these two will need to be cast before their debut in order to appear in photos in the Weasley household. This might be avoidable for the most part, depending on how the TV show handles Molly Weasley’s “grandfather clock.” Instead of showing the time, it has a hand for each member of the family, while the clock face shows their locations and/or conditions. In the movies, each clock hand had a photo of a family member on it, but the show may opt to simply have their names written there instead.

For now, there are plenty of Weasleys to populate Hogwarts and help Harry on his journey. The Harry Potter remake series is filming now and is expected to premiere on HBO in early 2027. Let us know what you think of these new casting choices in the comments below.