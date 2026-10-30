Harry Potter Reboot’s New Snape Actor Opens Up About Casting Backlash, And Seeing the First Episodes

The casting of actor Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape for HBO’s massive Harry Potter TV series was one of the first major “controversies” about the reboot. Not only was it always going to be almost impossible for anyone to step into the shoes of Alan Rickman after the feature films, but Essiedu, as a black man, brought a different level of subtext to a lot of elements of the character’s story. Beyond that, though, was a racist backlash to the mere idea of Snape’s race being changed at all.

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Speaking with Variety, Paapa Essiedu opened up about how he’s responded to that side of the backlash, revealing: “The whole team has been so supportive of me. Obviously, my priority is the work. I wouldn’t take this job on [otherwise], but I walk into it with open eyes. I understand the broad spectrum of what the reaction to what we’re doing means, and I take that mantle on with an open and full heart. I’ve also been blown away by a lot of the support and well-wishes and excitement.”

Harry Potter’s New Snape Opens Up About Backlash

Paapa Essiedu has previously opened up about the abuse that has been thrown at him via social media, specifically revealing he’s gotten the message “Quit or I’ll murder you.” To the actor’s credit, he’s been clear that these don’t make him reconsider the role at all, and in fact fuel him to do the best he can. Now, the Snape actor has a tease for what he’s seen of the show, adding:

“I’m really proud of what I’ve seen so far. There are so many people who worked so hard on this project — and who it means so much to. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been a long time that people have been saying a lot of things, and now’s the time for people to engage with what we made.”

Essiedu also offered a tease for the distinct look that his take on Snape has compared to Rickman’s from the feature films, noting that while “the aesthetic is important,” it’s not the thing at the front of his mind when considering how the character should come together. “I think the way he looks tells so much about who he is — and who he wants people to think he is,” He added. “It’s all incredibly well thought through and collaborated with the incredible costume department.”

As the terminally online should be well aware, there’s always something of a backlash on social media and in comment sections any time a new take on a classic character gets rebooted with new ideas in mind. The good news for Paapa Essiedu is that fans will finally get the chance to see his full performance in no time, as Harry Potter will premiere on HBO this Christmas. Even better, Essiedu will have a place in the series for years to come, so fans still upset about his presence will simply have to get used to it.