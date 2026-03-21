The Harry Potter Reboot’s Snape Actor Reveals Death Threats Over Casting

HBO’s Harry Potter reboot has already faced somewhat inevitable controversy, with the new stars faced to answer for their willingness to work with author and executive producer JK Rowling, and somewhat bad faith criticism over it apparently copy-pasting the originals without adding anything. It’s the sort of project that will always be a lightning rod for discourse, and frustratingly, it’s rarely to do with the actual content of the series. Now, the latest chapter of controversy has opened, as one of the reboot’s stars has revealed he’s faced death threats over his casting.

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In an interview with The Times of the UK, Paapa Essiedu has sadly revealed, “I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you.’” In a long interview in which he reflected on previous experiences with racism, Essiedu says that while he doesn’t expect any threat to actually lead to harm “nobody should have to encounter this for doing their job. Many people put their lives on the line in their work. I’m playing a wizard in Harry Potter. And I’d be lying if I said it doesn’t affect me emotionally.” He also reveals that the abuse “fuels” him.

“And [it] makes me more passionate about making this character my own, because I think of how I felt as a kid. I would imagine myself at Hogwarts on broomsticks, and the idea that a kid like me can see themselves represented in that world? That’s motivation to not be intimidated by someone saying they’d rather I died instead of doing work I’m going to be really proud of.”

Paapa Essiedu Reveals Why He Accepted The New Snape Role

Whoever was cast as Snape was always going to struggle with the weight of legacy, after Alan Rickman’s performance (and early death). Rickman is basically enshrined in Harry Potter lore, with fans long associating his physical appearance with how JK Rowling described Snape in the books. Essiedu’s casting drew criticism for the decision to cast a black man as a formerly canonically “pale” character, with the added kicker of just how different he’ll play Snape from Rickman’s performance. I would personally say that’s a good thing, given the devastating weight of comparison. I also find it ironic the preciousness some fans have over Rickman when Tim Roth was the original choice for Snape.

Regardless, and with the threats in discussion, The Times also asked Essiedu why he chose to take on the role, rather than going for a different IP role (they specifically mention Star Wars, as if that fandom has always been so welcoming…). His response says everything about him as a man, and reframes his casting in a very positive way: “Yes, but the themes that run through Harry Potter are of love triumphing over hate — of acceptance. And that’s why I’m doing it.”

Essiedu reveals he’s not reported the threats to the police, despite the obvious impact: “No. I don’t think some 17-year-old boy being put in jail for two weeks for threatening to murder me would actually make me feel any better.” It is, of course, despicable that he has to deal with that simply because the color of his skin doesn’t match the image some people have of a fictional character. Let’s hope he’s getting the necessary support from HBO.

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