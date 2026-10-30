HBO’s Harry Potter Casts The New Sorting Hat & Fan-Favorite Characters the Movies Barely Acknowledged

HBO Max’s upcoming adaptation of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone has found five supernatural residents of Hogwarts that the movies sidelined. The original Harry Potter books had an entire supernatural world running through the corridors of Hogwarts, much of which never made it into the movies. Producers have promised that the new series will explore the characters, stories, and details that previous adaptations had to leave behind. Today, the production announced the actors playing the house ghosts for Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. 28 Days Later actor Leo Bill will play Nearly Headless Nick, and character actor Daniel Fearn is the Fat Friar. The Bloody Baron will be played by PhoneShop‘s Andrew Brooke. Brooke also appeared in the series finale of Andor as the head of the ISB tactical team trying to capture Kleya.

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As for the living inanimate objects, the biggest casting news is the addition of the UK’s Frank Gallagher from Shameless, David Threlfall, as the Hogwarts Sorting Hat. The final cast announcement is that the Gryffindor guard painting The Fat Lady will be played by British comedian Laura Smyth. Smyth is best known for her appearances on British panel shows like QI. All of the characters announced today had significantly more to do in the original books than was shown in the movies. It would appear HBOMax aims to fix that.

Bringing the Details of Hogwarts to Life

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While the original movies introduced audiences to Hogwarts’ ghosts, most were little more than background characters. John Cleese played Nearly Headless Nick in the first two films before disappearing from the franchise. Among the abandoned book ghost stories was Nick’s 500th deathday party that Harry, Ron, and Hermione attend. The Gryffindor house ghost should at least get to celebrate his deathday on screen in season two.

The Sorting Hat is probably one of the most influential characters in the whole series and returns several times across the books at pivotal moments. But in the novels, the hat also sings a song during the sorting ceremony. It’s a small detail, but certainly one that would make the show stand out if it included it. David Threlfall has experience singing on screen. He sang “Green, Green Grass of Home” in the seventh episode of Shameless, and he sounded pretty good. The episode is below, and you can hear him sing right around the 25-minute mark. And yes, that is a young James McAvoy.

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The Bloody Baron has quite a bit more to do in the books and could be on screen a lot more opposite Shaun of the Dead actor Peter Serafinowicz, who was previously announced as Peeves the Poltergeist. The Baron is the only character Peeves is afraid of. The Bloody Baron also had a tumultuous relationship with Ravenclaw’s Grey Lady. If by tumultuous you mean he murdered her. I wish there was more to say on the Fat Friar, but this might be the one place where the show could genuinely stand to flesh out a character a little more than the books did. He’s the Casper of the Hogwarts ghosts.

Laura Smyth as the Fat Lady should be a lot of fun, as her stand-up comedy already features a big component of what makes the character so entertaining: she’s a gossip. Smyth’s delivery when making fun of former colleagues could be uproariously funny coming from the mouth of Gryffindor’s living guard portrait. The Fat Lady is responsible for protecting Gryffindor Tower, although her fondness for singing, drinking, and abandoning her post makes her a questionable choice for security. If given the chance to do what she does best with the dialogue, she could be the series’ comedic secret weapon.

The original movies had to cram seven years of Hogwarts life into just eight films. If producers stick to eight episode seasons, we should have at least 56 episodes to thoroughly explore the castle and all of its residents. The entire point of this new format is to fill in the details the movies had to miss. We now have the names of the cast members who will bring those details to life. It’s now going to be hard not to picture Frank Gallagher yelling “Gryffindor!”