The Haunting of Bly Manor Star Reveals What Hannah Whispered to Owen

By the time Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor comes to an end, most of the mysteries of the series have been solved. Viewers know how the ghosts game to take hold of Bly, what became of its main residents, and which characters were actually dead the entire time. One question that wasn't ever answered, however, comes from the fireside conversation between Owen and Hannah, shortly after the death of Owen's mother. Hannah whispers something in Owen's ear, softly enough that the audience can't hear it, leading everyone to wonder what was actually said.

That conversation was never revisited at any point throughout the rest of the series, which means that Hannah's words didn't unlock some grand secret or reveal a missing piece to the puzzle. As it turns out, she was just simply comforting the man she loved. T'Nia Miller, who stars as Hannah in Bly Manor, recently spoke to TVLine about her whisper to Owen, and she revealed that there wasn't all that much to it.

"I can’t remember," Miller said. "It was something like, something cheesy, like 'She’ll always be there,' or 'I’m here. It’s all right. I’ve got you.' Something to those terms. And [Rahul Kohli] said something really cheesy, as well. It had nothing to do with the text but something that’s really, probably really annoying, really dirty and annoying and sexual, dealing with a corpse. [Laughs] I can’t remember what it was."

At the end of the day, the whisper didn't really have anything to do with the plot of Bly Manor, but was just meant to show the intimate feelings shared between Hannah and Owen.

Of course, one of the big reveals of Bly Manor is that Hannah is actually dead, a fact that Miller wasn't told when she was first brought on to the show.

"Mike [Flanagan] really is cheeky. He’s a cheeky bugger. He’s great," Miller continued. "I love his sense of play and adventure… He’s a flirt. He’s a flirt with these scripts. He is teasing you and getting you all riled up and then, you’re like, 'Oh.' That’s how he delivers. [Laughs] Not in that way! Oh, s–t."

