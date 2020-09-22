The Haunting of Bly Manor Teases Exciting Reveal This Week

✖

One of the most acclaimed horror TV series of 2018 was Mike Flanagan's The Haunting of Hill House, with the filmmaker returning for a new season of the concept with The Haunting of Bly Manor, whose official Twitter account is teasing an exciting reveal being right around the corner. The first teaser for the series debuted last month and the series is set to debut in just a few weeks, which likely means that another trailer is arriving imminently, though it could be any manner of reveals. Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Bly Manor before it lands on Netflix on October 9th.

The Twitter account initially started replying to fans who were sharing their excitement about the series with a number of cryptic teases to something happening "tomorrow," though remained vague about what that reveal could be. While some fans would surely think that this could mean the series would debut early, having such a minimal promotional campaign up to this point and releasing so many weeks ahead of the original plan would seem unlikely.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly Manor, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Tonight dream away, for tomorrow something awaits. https://t.co/opt8RaTiFZ pic.twitter.com/WEZv6R0vbg — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) September 22, 2020

A key component of the first season's success was the compelling cast, with the new season of the series seeing Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel all returning, who are joined by newcomers Rahul Kohli, T'Nia Miller, and Amelia Eve. With the new season exploring an all-new storyline, the events won't connect to previously-seen characters. One difference with this new season is that, rather than Flanagan directing all the episodes, it will be helmed by directors Yolanda Ramke & Ben Howling (Netflix's Cargo), Ciarán Foy (Sinister 2), Liam Gavin (A Dark Song), and Axelle Carolyn (Tales of Halloween).

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Bly Manor before its premiere on October 9th.

