Kingpin Actor Vincent D’Onofrio on Daredevil Reunion With Charlie Cox in the MCU

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Hawkeye Episode 6 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) are born again — in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Kingpin and the Man Without Fear, who battled it out in three seasons of Marvel Television’s Daredevil on Netflix, are stepping out of Hell’s Kitchen and into the MCU with their respective returns this week in Disney+ series Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home. After taking aim at archers Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) in Wednesday’s season finale of Hawkeye, will D’Onofrio get back in the ring with Cox’s Daredevil?

“I would love for that,” D’Onofrio told TVLine of a rematch with his old Daredevil sparring partner. “It hasn’t crossed my mind a lot; I’ve kind of walked away from Daredevil. For a bit, I thought it might come back, but it’s been years now. I gave up on that [possibility]. But I didn’t know that I was going to get a call from [Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer] Kevin [Feige], either, so everything’s up for grabs. I had no idea that I would do Hawkeye.”

Netflix canceled Daredevil after three seasons in 2018, ending Netflix’s Marvel TV corner of the MCU with the cancellations of Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and Jessica Jones. D’Onofrio’s return in Hawkeye and Cox’s cameo in Spider-Man mark the first time actors from Netflix’s Marvel shows officially crossed over into the shared continuity overseen by Feige’s Marvel Studios, which is creatively separate from the now-defunct Marvel Television headed by Jeph Loeb.

Whether or not Hawkeye‘s Fisk is exactly the same as Daredevil‘s Fisk or a Variant counterpart, D’Onofrio approached his reprised role as a continuation of the character he last played three years ago.

“The process was to be treated exactly the same,” D’Onofrio told ComicBook in a post-Hawkeye finale interview.

“Early on in our first conversation [with Marvel Studios], I was about his emotional life and how I approached, how I figured out how to play the character in Daredevil, and that I based my whole character on his emotional life. And that was how I needed to play him for Hawkeye,” he said. “And they were just so excited that I said that because it’s what they were thinking.”

Marvel Studios is now developing Hawkeye spinoff Echo for Disney+, following Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox). The character, who has ties to Daredevil and Kingpin in the Marvel comics, ends her time on Hawkeye by shooting her “Uncle” Fisk in the face.

