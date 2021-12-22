Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland Calls Charlie Cox Cameo “Awesome”

You’ve read the headline, but guess what, Spider-Man spoilers follow! Spider-Man: No Way Home has already made more money than any other movie in at least two years, so we’re going to guess you’ve seen it by now. One of the biggest surprises of the movie actually happens pretty early on as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker manages to wiggle his way out of some legal trouble with the help of none other than Matthew Murdock esq., played once again by Charlie Cox in a role that he made famous on Netflix in Marvel’s Daredevil. With the film now playing in wide release, and now that he’s able to actually talk about it, star Tom Holland had some things to say on the sequence.

Speaking in an official interview with Marvel.com about the many cameos and actors that he shared the screen with in the new movie, Holland called working with Charlie Cox “awesome.” He said, “We had so much fun working with Charlie. It’s really interesting doing a scene between two Super Heroes that has no real Super Hero stuff in it. Apart from the bit when he catches the brick. It was awesome.” Holland’s co-star Zendaya added on the scene, “I didn’t get to be there….I was there for the behind-the-scenes watching you guys. But I didn’t get to be in it.” Holland concluded, “But it was great. I loved working with Charlie.”

Peter Parker/Spider-Man and Matt Murdock/Daredevil are pretty regularly counterparts in the pages of Marvel Comics. Our own Cameron Bonomolo previously recapped their history together, which we can only hope ends up becoming even bigger on the big screen and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The cameo by Charlie Cox in the film wasn’t the only returning face in Spider-Man: No Way Home though and Tom Holland even opened up about working with his fellow Spider-Men in his conversation with Marvel.com. Holland called Tobey MaGuire, the original live-action Spider-Man, “hilarious,” and said that Andrew Garfield, The Amazing Spider-Man, was “such a lovely guy.” As one might expect, he said the trio are like a brotherhood.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters worldwide.