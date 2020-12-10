Hawkeye Set Photo May Tease Classic Moment From Comics

✖

Marvel's Hawkeye series is only gaining more attention thanks to set photos revealing Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye, especially since the former casting hasn't been officially announced yet. Fans are loving Steinfeld's Bishop so far though, and thanks to the source material the show is pulling from, fans are still able to gather a few details despite not knowing the specific story of the show. The newest photos are a perfect example of this, as they show the duo dressed for a ritzy occasion, and since we know Matt Fraction's Hawkeye series is a big inspiration for the show, it seems one of the series' earlier moments is making it to television.

The moment takes place in Hawkeye #2 and occurs when Clint and Kate are attempting to investigate the Cirque Du Nuit organization after symbols (known as vagabond code) that Clint recognizes start popping up all over the city, warning people to leave. The event is a hotel grand opening, and thus Clint is in a tuxedo and Kate is in a purple dress, and they hilariously try to blend in.

Now, in the photos, we don't see Kate's dress, as it is mostly covered by a long coat, but odds are it will have some sort of call back to the comic, even if it isn't a purple and black dress specifically like the book.

This also could hint at possible character cameos, as this sequence features several villains in the mix at the party, including Kingpin, Masque, Hammerhead, and more.

This also hopefully means we'll get the various battles that happen backstage, which also results in Kate donning one of her most recognizable looks in the series after stealing a disguise from one of the rooms. I mean, you know you want to see that in live-action right?

On a simply personal note, I just want to hear the "I was born careful" exchange happen, because it's pure amazing sauce and I just love it. That is all.

Hawkeye #2 is written by Matt Fraction, drawn by David Aja, colored by Matt Hollingsworth, and lettered by Chris Eliopoulos, and you can find the official description below.

"What you need to know: Hawkeye. Kate Bishop. Cars. Guns. Stealing from the rich never looked so good."

