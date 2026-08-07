Biker Mice From Mars Teases Animated Series Progress With New First Look

The Biker Mice From Mars have returned in a major way over the past year, with a new toyline and comic series already launched and a new animated series for Netflix in development. While the toyline and comics series are well underway with releases, fans are still waiting on that animated series to make its official debut, but Nacelle has now revealed a welcome update on the show’s progress with a new first look.

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Nacelle CEO Brian Volk-Weiss shared an update on the series after getting a ton of questions about the series at San Diego Comic-Con. Volk-Weiss took to Instagram to share several stills from the digital animation stand, which includes Throttle, Modo, and Vinnie launching from a ramp and hitting the ground running in a sequence that looks pulled from the intro sequence. As for the other still, let’s just say that guy is in a bad way, and the situation could end up getting even worse. You can check out all of the new stills in the post below.

The Biker Mice From Mars Animated Series Will Spotlight A New Franchise Addition

While we are still waiting on more details for the upcoming animated series, there are some things we already know. The series is much more in line with the original series as opposed to the reboot, and will bring back many of your favorite characters from the original, including Modo, Vinnie, Throttle, Charlene, Limburger, Dr. Karbunkle, Greasepit, and more, but there will be some new additions as well.

One of the biggest new additions to the franchise is Scorch, a mysterious female Martian rider who was introduced in the first Biker Mice From Mars comic series from Oni Press. She made quite the impression too, as she took out the entire team with the help of her torch-powered sledgehammer, and her origins will be explored in a new solo series set for later this month.

It remains to be seen if the animated series will just pick up after the comics or if the show will adapt her origin story during the first season, but she is definitely going to play a big role either way. Fans can discover her origin story and her connection to the other Biker Mice in Scorch #1, which is helmed by the team of Matt Hotson and Ken Marion and will release on August 12th.

As of now, Biker Mice From Mars is still heading to Netflix, and hopefully we’ll get an actual trailer before the end of the year. Despite the length of time since the last series debuted, the franchise continues to be beloved, and with the toyline and comics universe already in full swing, this seems like the perfect time for the franchise to make a return to the small screen.