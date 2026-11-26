HBO’s Harry Potter is trying to be a Christmas gift to the world, but the series does have a fair amount of skepticism to overcome first. No matter how you feel about the TV series reboot, however, you can’t deny that HBO is investing heavily in Harry Potter, trying to give viewers the full experience of the books via a long-form television format. That means more characters, story arcs, and lore than the Harry Potter films could hold, but also a lot more fine detail required to realize the show.

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As the promotional campaign for Harry Potter kicks into high gear, HBO is rolling out an entire (almost re-educational) informational campaign, which highlights all the many details and Easter eggs the creative team put into the project.

Harry Potter’s New Hagrid Reveals the Magical Set HBO Built for Hogwarts

Comedic actor Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz) is stepping into Harry Potter to play Hagrid, the lovable half-giant who is the groundskeeper at Hogwarts, and becomes like a surrogate uncle to Harry, being the first one to introduce the boy to the Wizarding World. While being interviewed about the show, Frost shared his experience of walking onto one of the most amazing sets he’s ever seen.

If you know the story of the first book, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (which has inspired the first season of the show), then you know that one of the most pivotal developments in the book is when Harry and his friends discover Voldemort in the Forbidden Forest outside of Hogwarts. The evil wizard is trying to preserve his fading life by hunting down, killing, and drinking a unicorn’s blood – only to have Harry and Co. catch him in the act and nearly discover the identity of Voldemort’s secret disciple/mole inside Hogwarts.

As Nick Frost revealed, HBO has built an actual forest as part of the Hogwarts set. It’s not just an impressive recreation of the Forbidden Forest: it’s a living set that will grow over the presumably 7 seasons of the Harry Potter series!

“Hunting down the unicorn blood in the Forbidden Forest was great. They’ve built a massive forest in the set that’s going to be there for 10 years,” Frost explained to the Harry Potter official site. “They’re calling it a living set because it grows as we shoot… there’s a stream in there, and there’s hills. It’s absolutely nuts. Once I got in there and knew I was going to spend two weeks hunting down a unicorn or we might come across Voldemort, that was fantastic. That whole portion of the shoot was great.”

As stated: HBO is making a high-dollar, long-term investment in Harry Potter, and the Forbidden Forest is just one part of it. Give Nick Frost’s interview a read in its entirety to learn even more.

Harry Potter will premiere on HBO on Christmas Day.