HBO’s Harry Potter TV series will be the Christmas present that the entire world gets this year, and hopefully it’s one they want to keep. The series will offer a long-form version of what a generation of fans got from the Harry Potter films, and (hopefully) will take readers of the books on a much more complete and familiar journey. As the premiere date gets closer, we’re seeing much more of what the finished production looks like, and diehard fans are spotting some pretty fine details that show the level of fidelity the show is showing to the text.

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The latest set of Harry Potter promotional images showcases a milestone moment from the first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone: Harry Potter’s first trip to Diagon Alley, the hidden magical market where all Wizards and Witches go to shop for their mystic essentials. However, fans are also taking note of something else in the image: the fashion Harry is wearing before he gets some proper wizard’s robes.

Harry Potter Images Reveal Show’s ’90s Fashion

HBO

The official Harry Potter website posted a new featured article titled “Six fashionable findings from the HBO Original Harry Potter series costume department”. It helps viewers get a deeper sense of the intense level of detail that was put into the show. The first item on the list is “How to spot magical people in the Muggle world,” and it features the above image of Harry Potter (actor Dominic McLaughlin) taking in the wonder of Diagon Alley, while wearing an outfit that very much looks like what a ’90s kid would be wearing.

In the breakdown, the style and design team behind Harry Potter describe how they had to create a sense of fashion for the Wizarding World that felt like it could plausibly exist alongside the fashion of non-magic humans (or “Muggles”) of the time. That meant “a lot of synthetics. The costume department scoured charity shops and rag-and-bone yards, consulting their family albums for unglamourous ensembles to represent early 90s fashion: unfiltered.”

There’s also an interesting amount of logic that went into guiding the style choices for the series: “Magical people don’t stick to trends,” the site states. “They would likely ditch high street shops for jumble sales, culminating in more eclectic, unconventional wardrobes. Don’t expect all witches and wizards to look the same.”

There’s an even deeper dive into the fashion of Harry Potter (2026), check it out on the franchise’s official site.

The Harry Potter movies that Warner Bros. put out started in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2. The studio chose to update the story to a modern-day setting (at that time), meaning that characters wore 2000s fashion trends to make them relatable to audience members of similar age. It raised some ire with hardcore fans of the books, as there are some deeper metaphors and symbolism about real-world politics and culture at that time, which were invariably altered by the time shift.

Now, the TV series is going the opposite route with its period piece format. It’ll be interesting to see how viewers react to that, and if the book-accurate setting really does change or enhance the experience of the story, in visual form.

Harry Potter will premiere on HBO on Christmas Day. Do you like the ’90s look?