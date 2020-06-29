HBO Max Releasing Cannabis-Infused Edible Gummies to Celebrate Close Enough Series

HBO Max is taking an unconventional approach to promoting its upcoming new series Close Enough. The streaming service is partnering with Sunderstorm’s Kanha to release limited edition cannabis infused edible gummies to celebrate the new animated series set to premiere on June 9th. The gummies feature strains inspired by each of the show’s four main adult characters and will be available at select California dispensaries as well as for delivery in California via Eaze while supplies last through the month of July. The unconventional campaign is one that SVP of Program Marketing at HBO Peter Sherman said feels “authentic” to the series.

“It has been so thrilling for my team and I to create a campaign that feels so authentic to Close Enough,” Sherman said in a statement. “When crafting any campaign, our aim is always to create an experience for the audience that feels genuine and exciting, and this partnership with Kanha hits the nail on the head. We’re so excited about this one and we can’t wait to see how fans react.”

Created by JG Quintel, who also created Emmy Award-winning Regular Show, Close Enough is described as a “surreal animated comedy about a married couple, their five-year-old daughter, and their two divorced best friends/roommates all living together on the east side of Los Angeles. They’re navigating that transitional time in your 30s when life is about growing up, but not growing old. It’s about juggling work, kids, and pursuing your dreams, while avoiding time-traveling snails, stripper clowns, and murderous mannequins. Their life may not be ideal but for now, it’s close enough.”

Each of the gummies from Kanha are inspired by the different adult characters in the show and offer different experiences, like relaxation, introspection, motivation, and more. Whether you want to relax like Josh, get things done like Emily, get lost in thought like Alex or be a social butterfly like Bridgette, HBO Max and Kanha have you covered.

“Kanha’s partnership with HBO Max is an exciting opportunity to showcase our delicious, award-winning gummies to a brand-new audience,” CEO of Sunderstorm, the parent company of Kanha, Cameron Clarke said. “We can’t think of a more playful, fun collaboration to announce to our fiercely loyal fans. We’re thrilled to partner with one of entertainment’s biggest media giants to help bring the adult characters in their new show to life through our gummy flavors and profiles.”

You can check out the profiles for the gummies below.

JOSH

Cool dad, husband, and future world-famous video-game designer, Josh likes to chill with his Indica Strawberry Gummies.

EMILY

Emily is logical, organized, a planner — everything her husband Josh is not. She’s a loving mother and a strong working woman who tries to have it all. Busy mom Emily gets it done with her Sativa Pineapple Gummies.

ALEX

Alex is Josh’s neurotic best friend from high school. He lives in the walk-in closet of the apartment he shares with Josh, Emily, Candice, and Bridgette (his ex-wife, but it’s not a big deal). When Alex wants to get lost in thought, he stays cool and carries on with his Hybrid Watermelon Gummies.

BRIDGETTE

Bridgette is a glamorous social media influencer — at least in her mind. “Working” is more of a hobby she squeezes in between partying. Bridgette stays on top of partying and her social game with her 1:1 Pink Lemonade Gummies.

The limited edition Close Enough gummies are available starting Monday, June 29 and will be available while supplies last through the end of July at over 20 select, licensed retailers in California. They will also be available for purchase and deliver via Eaze in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego as well.

Close Enough debuts on HBO Max Thursday, July 9.