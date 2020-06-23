Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in July 2020

✖

Though the service has only been available for four weeks at this point, HBO Max will already see some of its films and shows available for streaming leave the service over the course of the next month. Earlier today HBO Max announced their slew of content that will be available to stream throughout the month of July, but also revealed which films exiting over the next four weeks. Surprisingly some of the titles are from Warner Bros. Pictures with movies like Crazy Rich Asians, The Nun, and Analyze This which are all leaving HBO Max. You can find the full list of titles below.

It seems likely that many of these titles have already been snatched up for streaming on another platform. The previously mentioned Crazy Rich Asians and The Nun are likely tied up in streaming deals that were crafted and finalized when they films were released in 2018. Both movies are currently streaming on HBO Max due to being available on HBO, where most Warner Bros. movies stream after their theatrical window. Where they will land next is unclear for now, but it seems likely they'll return at some point.

Some films that are leaving are not a surprise at all as titles like X-Men and The Predator hail from 20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney), plus Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace which were released by Sony Pictures.

You can check out the full list of movies leaving HBO Max below!

July 5:

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018 (HBO)

The Nun, 2018 (HBO)

July 7

The Defiant Ones (HBO)

July 30:

Blindspotting, 2018

July 31:

A Christmas Story, 1983

Analyze This, 1999

Aquamarine, 2006 (HBO)

Blood Diamond, 2006

Bowling For Columbine, 2002 (HBO)

Boys Don't Cry, 1999 (HBO)

Casino Royale, 1967 (HBO)

Casino Royale, 2006 (HBO)

Crimson Peak, 2015 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

For Love Of The Game, 1999 (HBO)

Friday the 13th, 2009

Hairspray (Musical Remake), 2007

Hairspray, 1988

Happy Feet, 2006

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003 (HBO)

King Arthur (Director's Cut), 2004 (HBO)

Long Shot, 2019 (HBO)

Look Away, 2019 (HBO)

Mamartuile, 2018 (HBO)

Man Of The House, 1995 (HBO)

Mildred Pierce (1945), 1945

Now, Voyager, 1942

Once Upon A Crime, 199/2 (HBO)

Pet Semetary, 1989

Presumed Innocent, 1990

Pride and Prejudice, 1940

The Polar Express, 2004

Quantum Of Solace, 2008 (HBO)

Recreo, 2019 (HBO)

Rio, 2011 (HBO)

Rock The Kasbah, 2015 (HBO)

Season Of The Witch, 2011 (HBO)

She's Funny That Way, 2015 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Honeymooners, 2005 (HBO)

The Island, 2005 (HBO)

The Merchant Of Venice, 2004 (HBO)

The Neverending Story, 1984

The Predator, 2018 (HBO)

The Sun Is Also A Star, 2019 (HBO)

The Take, 2016 (HBO)

TMNT, 2007

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

X-Men, 2000 (HBO)

