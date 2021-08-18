HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars Reboot Casts Stars

✖

HBO Max has been working to reimagine a number of iconic movies and TV shows for a new generation, and Pretty Little Liars is expected to be among them. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that a revival of the hit Freeform series would be heading to the streaming service — and now we officially know who will star in it. On Wednesday, a new report revealed that Batwoman alum Malia Pyles and Two Distant Strangers' Zaria have been cast in the lead roles of the upcoming series, which is titled Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. They will join a cast that already includes Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, and Maia Reficco.

Zaria, whose work also includes Dad Stop Embarrassing Me and the upcoming Bosch spinoff, will play Faran, a poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But “A” isn’t the only villain in Faran’s life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions.

Pyles, whose work also includes Baskets and How to Get Away With Murder, will portray Minnie, the youngest of the Little Liars. Having survived a childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world, but she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including “A.”

In Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

The series is being spearheaded by Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, as well as fellow Chilling Adventures of Sabrina alum Lindsay Calhoon Bring, Alloy Entertainment, and Warner Bros. TV. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Peacemaker alum Lisa Soper is set to direct the first two episodes.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring said in a statement when the series was first announced. "So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

h/t: Deadline