Pretty Little Liars Reboot Announced by HBO Max

A new generation of Little Liars is coming to HBO Max. There had been talks of a Pretty Little Liars reboot in some stage of development at Warner Bros., but WarnerMedia made things official on Thursday, announcing the arrival of a new series, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. This show will follow a new group of teenage girls who are haunted by events that took place in their town 20 years ago, being made to pay for the sins that their parents committed long before they were born.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has been given a direct-to-series order for HBO Max, and it's being based on the stories told in the best-selling book series by Sara Shepard. Everyone who has been waiting for new Pretty Little Liars ever since the main series concluded in 2017 are finally getting their wish. It's important to note that, while Original Sin will be filled with new characters, it takes place within the greater Pretty Little Liars universe.

The series comes from executive producer and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring. Both writers previously worked on Netflix's teen hit, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Aguirre-Sacasa's Muckle Man Productions will produce alongside Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

“We’re such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," said Aguirre-Sacasa and Calhoon Bring in a statement. "So we’re leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series, while weaving in new, unexpected elements."

“Roberto and Lindsay are expanding the Pretty Little Liars universe with more murder, mysteries, and scandal, and we can’t wait,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max.

You can check out HBO Max's description of the new series below.

"Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-RAGE, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand new town, with a new generation of Little Liars."

